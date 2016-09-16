EpiPen is too expensive: Patients don’t have many options

Written by Julia Rodriquez, Opinions Editor

Mylan Inc.’s well-known product, the EpiPen, has increased in price 600 percent in the last several years– raising the price of an individual EpiPen from about $50 to over $300.

According to Market Watch, a drug price-comparison will show that the cheapest option for EpiPens now is a two pack for over $600.

Unfortunately, this prescription is not an easily avoided one. The EpiPen is used in emergencies when an individual is exposed to something they are allergic to–this device saves lives. Finding an alternative is hardly a choice either. According to Market Watch, Mylan’s competitor, Sanofi, was recalled late last year and the generic alternative, Adrenaclick, does not provide much of a price difference.

Now, individuals and parents are forced to make difficult health decisions and may even need to resort to risking their health by not replacing expired pens or going without. Market Watch reports that some patients are even resorting to manually injecting which can be very dangerous without professional assistance.

Patients are seemingly out of options on how to resolve this issue. They cannot just protest Mylan because they need the medication. Pharmacies cannot protest either because they need to provide the medication. Mylan claims that it has no control over the retail prices.

However, not all hope is lost. Market Watch reported that there are rumors of cheaper EpiPens in other countries such as Canada. Some individuals are driving there to get their medication or ordering online. It is ridiculous that anyone should have to go without a life saving medication simply because they cannot afford it. No one should ever be deprived of life due to finances.

It seems the best way for the medical community to fight this price increase would be giving their business to other countries in hopes of the prices dropping or better programs being put into place to help people buy their medication.