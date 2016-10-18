Being in a relationship in college

Written by Shanice Barnes, Staff Writer

When is the right time to be in a relationship? One may never know the answer to that question. Many people believe you meet your spouse in college; the rest of us want to focus on achieving our college degree and building a foundation for ourselves before we commit to a relationship.

College is filled with struggles, and being in a relationship can be a huge struggle for many of us. Majority of college students are extremely busy. Trying to balance school, work, and a social life can be very stressful and some students feel that adding a relationship to the mix just adds more stress.

Although you may be drowning in schoolwork and feel overwhelmed. You shouldn’t rule out a relationship because you feel you may not have the time to devote to one. If love finds you don’t be hesitant to form a relationship with the person, especially if they possess all the traits you may be looking for in a significant other.

Don’t think of a relationship as added stress, think of it as always having your own personal cheerleader. Someone who’s always building you up, rooting for you to succeed and can truly understand what you may be going through. No one understands the stress of being in college more than someone who actually experienced it.

The best thing about having a relationship in college is that you both are on the same page and have a common goal. You both understand that you may not be able to spend every waking moment together, but you cherish the time you do have together.

Many people like to wait until they’re financially stable and established in their careers to form a relationship. But the greatest part of being in a college relationship is building and growing together. Being able to go through the different stages with a person is definitely worthwhile and can make your relationship ten times stronger. It will all be worth it in the end when you have the satisfaction of seeing each other reach your career goals.