VSU’s cross country runs into some stiff competition

Written by Julia Rodriquez, Opinions Editor

VSU’s cross country ran into some stiff competition at the NCAA South Region Championships.

The women’s team claimed 13th place and the men’s team Claimed 15th place at the meet on Nov. 9 in Saint Leo, Florida.

The female team’s Tyra Holloway and Meghan McShea earned All-Region honors after finishing in the top 25. Holloway finished fourth overall at last year’s regional championship, which earned her a trip to nationals.

“Earning All-Region was great and all but my goal was to make it to Nationals again this year,” Holloway said. “I just know I have to work harder.”

Holloway placed in the top 15 out of more than 100 participants. Just 11 seconds off of securing a trip to NCAA Nationals, Holloway’s total time of 22:52.94 landed her an 11th place finish in the 6k race. Last year, she finished with a time of 22:29.71.

“I was upset,” Holloway said. “Going into the race, I was confident and I thought I was going to do better.”

McShea, who placed 23rd with an overall time of 23:37.71, was more pleased with her finish at the meet.

“For me, finishing in the top 25 had been a goal all season,” McShea said. “Going in, I knew it would a close race and when I found out I made the cut I was very proud to be grouped in with such talented runners.”

The mens team’s Jaison Morning finished the 10k race at 55th place with an overall time of 32:24, leading the Blazers.

The cross country teams were each competing against 17 other teams.

“Next season will be directly impacted off what was accomplished this season,” McShea said. “Both individually and as a team, I think we will get faster, stronger and be able to go into next fall more confidently than in the past because of what we have achieved.”