Chris Brown and Soulja Boy plan to fight it out

Written by Erin Turner, Staff Writer

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are going to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

Chris Brown has a history of being a hothead, and with Soulja Boy seeming to love the limelight, it was only a matter of time until the two clashed. The beef began when rapper, Soulja Boy, liked an Instagram picture of Brown’s ex- girlfriend, Karreuche Tran. The singer, Brown, didn’t appreciate the love directed toward Tran and decided to confront the rapper about it.

Soulja didn’t appreciate the threatening words and posted numerous videos taunting the singer. He continued to comment on Brown’s relationship with Tran, called the singer a cocaine addict and even commented on his parenting skills in regard to Brown’s child, Royalty.

In slew of the videos, the rapper, Soulja, attempted to apologize to Brown about his rude comments towards him. The peace was short-lived when Soulja decided to set up a street fight between him and Brown in Compton, California. The fight didn’t turn out in Soulja’s favor when he got punched and robbed by a group of gang members live on social media.

If that wasn’t enough, the rapper has made the decision to partner up with professional boxer Floyd Mayweather. Brown obviously took that as a chance to partner up with retired professional boxer Mike Tyson to prepare for the televised amateur fight between the singer and rapper. While the time and place has not been officially set, one thing is for sure: the fight will not be held in the United States. One of the countries that is being considered to hold the fight is Dubai. Don’t fret though; the fight will be available live on Pay-Per-View.

This is the first time in history that an online beef has progressed to a real televised boxing match. Is it that serious? We’ll see.