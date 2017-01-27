Student Health Center goes online

Written by Edward Rella, Staff Writer

VSU’s Student Health Center has implemented a new online pharmacy, selling common over-the-counter medication via an online store through the Student Health Center webpage, according to Lynnette Lewis, assistant director for the Student Health Center.

On the webstore, students, faculty and staff can find items from cold sore products, pain and headache relivers, as well as vitamins and supplements. Customers can use debit, credit or Flex on the VSU1Card. For order pick-ups, identification is needed.

Per their website, “[Our mission] is to provide optimum health care in a convenient location for undergraduate and graduate students in a compassionate, confidential manner.” VSU’s online pharmacy is making it easier for students, faculty and staff to seek healthcare at good prices. One can simply log on to the online store and place an order to be picked up in a timely manner, at the user’s discretion.

In addition to the online store, the Student Health Center is pushing for the ability to give students, faculty, and staff a location on campus to fill a variety of prescriptions from outside pharmacies, according to Lewis.

To find the retail pharmacy, go to the VSU website and click on the Campus Life tab, scroll down to Student Services and click on Find Out More. On the right side of the following webpage, click on the Health Center tab and then click on the Over the Counter/Pharmacy

button. That page should let allows one to log into a VSU account and begin shopping for the medications and other available products.

Alternatively, one can visit the Student Health Center Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. On Monday through Thursday, expect lunch breaks from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Fridays will have lunch breaks from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.