Breakout show “Atlanta” renewed for second season

Written by Eboni’ Register, Staff Writer

Donald Glover’s fall breakout show “Atlanta,” winner of the Golden Globe for Best TV Series Comedy Musical, ran into problems, as broadcast company FX announced that season two has been delayed until 2018, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The premiere of “Atlanta,” earned a viewing of 1.08 million, according totvseriesfinale.com, which television executives expected to increase, but ratings declined.

The show focused on the life of two cousins, Earn, played by Donald Glover, and Alfred, nicknamed, “Paper Boi,” as they worked to build a rap career while going through the motions of everyday life before fame.

Glover created, directed and starred in this comedy-drama to show how it was for him to grow up in Atlanta and because he felt it was important to showcase his upbringing onscreen.

While watching the series, viewers saw relatively New Age music and film as well as the authentic style of living throughout scenes.

The style of film brought critical praise but could only keep viewing above one million during the first three weeks of airing. Focusing on an 18-49-year-old demographic, as the season proceeded, the views declined almost every week to an average of 888,000 thousand per show, according to tvseriesfinale.com.

Ratings are important, and they depict how successful a show should be, is and may become.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta,” Glover stated, when accepting the Golden Globe for Best TV Series Comedy Musical.

Glover also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy.

“I think human joy is very important,” Glover said, following his win. “It is the responsibility of the creators.”

On Sept. 20, FX renewed “Atlanta,” guaranteeing 10 episodes in its second season.