Editorial: Super Bowl Sunday

This Sunday might be one of the most anticipated annual sporting events in the nation, especially for Georgia-natives. Falcon fans and Patriot fans alike will come together to watch the SuperBowl 50, meaning the celebratory drinks will be passed just as many times as the ball.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015 10,265 people were killed in vehicle crashes in the United States, all of which involved an impaired driver.

Even seemingly small amounts of alcohol can weaken judgment and reaction times, making driving highly unsafe. The driver is considered intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, so even if it is just “one beer” it can be the difference between being charged with a D.U.I. or underage drinking.

As businesses and individuals host game day parties, it is imperative to also remember to offer non-alcoholic beverages, provide plenty of food and encourage people to space their alcohol beverages throughout the night.

If one has had too much to drink, fortunately The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser placed the program, AAA Tow To Go, to prevent under-the-influence drivers from getting behind the wheel.

This is offered in Valdosta as well as other taxi services like 244 Taxi, Five Star Taxi and Tipsy Transit.

This Super Bowl weekend, “Rise Up” and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and make sure everyone has a game plan for a safe ride home.