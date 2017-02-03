VSU men go streaking against MC

Written by Juston Lewis, Assistant Sports Editor and Bryce Ethridge, Staff Writer

After defeating West Alabama, the VSU men’s basketball team now has now won nine games in a row. The team plans to keep their streak going as they play Mississippi College this Thursday.

“We don’t look at it as a 9 game win streak,” Helfer said. “We look at it as we won a game, now it’s time to play the next.”

Helfer said even though VSU beat MC earlier this season, being on the road is always an equalizer.

“Anytime you play on the road, in any conference, the road team can get beat,” Helfer said. “Anytime you play at home, you’re a little but more comfortable. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to be the road team in a very hostile environment.”

Helfer said the team needs to get better at screening situations, transition and some conversion defense. He also said the team needed to bring their defensive field goal percentage down.

“We cannot give up easy looks,” Helfer said. “Being able to play at different paces is something we can improve upon.”

VSU forward, Justin Simon said the team tries not to focus on the big picture and the future.

“We take it one game at a time,” Simon said. “The key is to pay attention to the little things. We can overcome any obstacle.”

Helfer said the team’s best attribute is unselfishness. He says that the team plays with the same mindset as the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

“Everybody is about the team, and not about themselves,” Helfer said.

Simon said that the team “may slip up sometimes, but we have a very mature group.”

The Blazers lead the Gulf South Conference in scoring, field goals, and rebounding. Jeremiah Hill received the GSC Player of the Week award after averaging 21 points a game over the last three games for the Blazers. He is third in the GSC in scoring with 377 total points and leads the conference in steals with 44.

Mississippi College has had a polar opposite season. They are in the midst of a six game losing streak. They trail the conference in a lot of major offensive categories.

The Blazers beat the Choctaws on Jan. 21 in Valdosta by 24 points. The final score was 103-79 and Jeremiah Hill finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Blazers in all categories.

The Blazers will be putting their streak on the line against Mississippi College tonight at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton, Mississippi.