Food Review: Burritos Mexican Grill

Written by Erin Turner, Staff Writer

If you have a yearning for Moe’s or Chipotle, Burritos Mexican Grill is a pretty good replacement. It’s located on Northside Drive by Cross Pointe Church. The restaurant gives you a laid-back feel with a touch of true Mexico.

Prior to the visit, I heard mixed reviews about the Mexican grill, so I was ready to try it for myself. I visited the restaurant with my friend Glorius Tutt. The aroma of Pico de Gallo mixed with delicious steak took over me, and I had to try it out. The service was great. The employees were eager to help and had great attitudes toward the customers.

Being at a restaurant called Burritos, I had to order a burrito. The Mexican grill has different flavored tortillas, such as flour, sun-dried tomato, garlic herb, spinach and more. I like the classics, so I chose the flour tortilla, chopped steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes and Pico de Gallo. One highlight from the restaurant was the warm and crispy tortilla chips that went along great with the burrito. The food looked delicious, aside from the chunks of steak.

While I was ordering the burrito, I guess I failed to notice the massive pieces of steak, and so chewing the burrito was a hard process. Glorius ordered the steak as well and couldn’t finish her food because of the oversized pieces of meat. Overall, the Mexican grill wasn’t bad! The atmosphere was chill, and the price wasn’t too bad. The burrito was $10, including a guava jarito. The important thing is it satisfied my hunger. On the grading scale, I give Burritos Mexican Grill a solid B-.