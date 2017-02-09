Erin’s Food Corner

Written by Erin Turner, Staff Writer

Just because you’re away from home, doesn’t mean you should go without a home cooked meal. This Cajun Shrimp Foil Pack recipe is perfect for anyone craving a low country boil. The Cajun shrimp, buttery potatoes and spicy andouille sausage will make you feel like you’re in the French quarter of New Orleans. Enjoy a taste of the South!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb of uncooked, peeled, and deveined large shrimp

1 lb of halved red potatoes

2 mini corn on the cob, cut in half

2 oz of cooked & sliced andouille sausage

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon of olive oil

¼ cup of parsley chopped

1 tablepoon old Bay seasoning

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 stick butter

DIRECTIONS:

1 Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2 Place halved potatoes into microwavable bowl and Microwave on high for six minutes or until tender.

3.Place optional serving of potatoes, shrimp, corn, cooked sausage onto a foil-lined pan.

4.Sprinkle seasonings, parsley, and garlic on top of the shrimp, potatoes, corn, sausage.

5.Drizzle olive oil.

6.Cut up 1 stick of butter and place evenly on mixture.

7.Bring up 2 sides of the foil pack until edges meet. Seal edges, while leaving a small opening for ventilation.

8.Cook for 15-20 minutes. Until shrimp is pink and sausage is heated evenly throughout.

9.Remove from oven. Sprinkle with parsley and devour!

*Add 2 lemon wedges to add a nice and fresh flavor.