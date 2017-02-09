Erin’s Food Corner

Written by Erin Turner, Staff Writer
Just because you’re away from home, doesn’t mean you should go without a home cooked meal. This Cajun Shrimp Foil Pack recipe is perfect for anyone craving a low country boil. The Cajun shrimp, buttery potatoes and spicy andouille sausage will make you feel like you’re in the French quarter of New Orleans. Enjoy a taste of the South!
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb of uncooked, peeled, and deveined large shrimp
1 lb of halved red potatoes
2 mini corn on the cob, cut in half
2 oz of cooked & sliced andouille sausage
1 garlic clove
1 tablespoon of olive oil
¼ cup of parsley chopped
1 tablepoon old Bay seasoning
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon seasoning salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 stick butter
DIRECTIONS:
1 Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2 Place halved potatoes into microwavable bowl and Microwave on high for six minutes or until tender.
3.Place optional serving of potatoes, shrimp, corn, cooked sausage onto a foil-lined pan.
4.Sprinkle seasonings, parsley, and garlic on top of the shrimp, potatoes, corn, sausage.
5.Drizzle olive oil.
6.Cut up 1 stick of butter and place evenly on mixture.
7.Bring up 2 sides of the foil pack until edges meet. Seal edges, while leaving a small opening for ventilation.
8.Cook for 15-20 minutes. Until shrimp is pink and sausage is heated evenly throughout.
9.Remove from oven. Sprinkle with parsley and devour!
*Add 2 lemon wedges to add a nice and fresh flavor.