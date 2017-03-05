Malcolm Mitchell to receive key to the city

Written by Darla Dunning, Asst. Opinions Editor

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta County School system will celebrate Malcolm Mitchell’s success as an athlete, author and a mentor to children at 6 p.m. Monday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Mitchell is an football player for the New England Patriots, where he plays as a wide receiver. Mitchell was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016 and completed his first year with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

He played an instrumental part in the Patriot’s Super Bowl victory in 2017, which was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The public is invited to fill the stands on the home side of the stadium and watch Mayor John Gayle present Mitchell with a key to the city and proclaim March 6 as Malcolm Mitchell Day.

During the event, Mitchell will be honored by Valdosta City Schools with various presentations, such as Mitchell’s framed number 19 New England Patriots jersey, which will be displayed in the new Valdosta High School.

Mitchell is a Valdosta High School graduate, where he excelled as a receiver and defensive back. As a Wildcat, Mitchell received the Under Armour All-American, Region 1-AAAAA Player of the Year award, and set a VHS single season reception record in 2010 with 77 catches for 1,419 yards and seven touchdowns.

In addition to his achievement on the field, Mitchell is the author of the children’s book “The Magician’s Hat,” which he wrote in 2016. Mitchell traveled to different elementary schools to read his book to children to inspire them to read and dream big. In 2016, Malcolm’s book received the Children’s Author of the Year award by the Georgia’s Writer Association.

Due to the large number of people expected to attend the event, no autographs will be given.