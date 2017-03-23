Resumes prepped for Spring Career Expo

Written by Darla Dunning, Asst. Opinions Editor

The Office of Career Opportunities held a walk-in Resume Prep Day on March 22 to provide students with advice and feedback for their resumes. Students attended this event to prepare for the 2017 Spring Career Expo held on March 23.

Career specialists hold resume prep days every semester, and it is open to all students who are new at writing resumes or need their resumes checked for grammatical errors.

More than 75 students attended the walk-in resume event, and many felt it helped them tremendously.

“This is my first time attending this event,” Ryan Sulski, an engineering major, said. “I am applying for an engineering internship this summer, so I think this event could help improve my resume.”

Another student shared her thoughts over the resume event.

“I’m attending this event because I want someone to help proofread my resume for any grammatical errors,” Fatima Jackson, a psychology major, said.

Tiffany Soma, career counselor, was one of six career specialists assisting students with their resumes.

“I speak with students to determine the best layout/format for their resume based on their particular experiences and skills,” Soma said. “I also point out any grammatical or spelling errors. I provide the student with resume resources as well, including our resume packet and resume templates if needed.”

Once a student has their resume prepped, they will be ready for the 2017 Spring Expo Event, which provides students the opportunity to seek a job, internship, co-op experience or just additional experience in networking with employers.

The Spring Expo Event has more than 40 vendors attend and meet with students. On average, more than 200 students attend to gain experience in job opportunities, according to Soma.

“This event is a great opportunity for all students to speak to company representatives and learn more about available positions or about the company organization in general,” Soma said of the Spring Career Expo.

There are employers from different career fields who attend the Spring Career Expo, such as