Erin’s Food Corner: Spaghetti

Written by Erin Turner, Staff Writer

Spaghetti is a staple meal in many households. Not only because of the delicious marinara sauce, but also because of the easy process making it. The sauce is simmered to perfection and packed with flavor, while the noodles are cooked until firm and the ideal consistency for the perfect spaghetti! Whether you’re trying out the recipe for yourself or if you’re cooking for your friends, this recipe is sure to have your taste buds begging for more.

Ingredients:

Prego Spaghetti Sauce

Ground Beef

Seasoning Salt

Pepper

Spaghetti Noodles

½ onion-diced

1 clove of Garlic

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon Sugar

1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning

1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Salt

Basil

1. First, fill a large pot halfway with water and let heat until it comes to a hard boil. Pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add 1 teaspoon of salt to water.

2. Begin to cook ground beef. Season with seasoning salt and pepper and cook well. Add onions to beef and cook until they are translucent.

3. Next, add in Prego Spaghetti Sauce with beef. Let mixture heat up. Season with seasoning salt, garlic, Italian seasoning, and cayenne pepper. Also add 1 tablespoon of sugar. Add more if desired.

4. Add 1 can of crushed tomatoes to sauce. Stir sauce well.

5. Cover sauce and let simmer on low-med heat.

6. If water is boiling, add desired amount of noodles to water. Let noodles become Al Dente. About 9 minutes.

7. Once they’ve reached Al Dente, pour noodles into a strainer and rinse with cool water to prevent sticking.

8. Finally, uncover sauce, sprinkle with basil and enjoy!

*Once you’ve mastered regular spaghetti, you can start adding meatballs to the recipe!