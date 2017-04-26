Relay for Life hosted on Front Lawn

Written by Hunter Terrell, Opinions Editor

Valdosta State University held the 2017 Relay for Life on Friday, April 21, on the Main Campus Front Lawn.

VSU hoped to raise $25,000 for the American Cancer Society during its movie-themed fundraiser that started at 7p.m.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, the Relay for Life of VSU had already raised $12,258.93.

“We are still calculating final numbers, but as of right now our total is $21,767.21,” said Samantha Jones, president of Relay for Life at VSU. “The highest raising individual was Rebecca Murphy with $2,370, and the highest raising team was the Executive Board with $4,360.”

Staff, students and the Valdosta community showed their support as some 44 teams, comprised of more than 180 Blazers representing various departments and programs all across campus, came together to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer and have fought against all forms of the disease.

Various activities took place including raffles, life-size bowling and more.

“A lot of people enjoyed Zumba, as well as the wet t-shirt contest,” Jones said. “Overall, I think it was a success. I really enjoyed all the mission moments throughout the night that brought us back to why we were there.”