Chu named Director of Housing and Residence Life

Written by Hunter Terrell, Engagement Editor

VSU has announced a new Director of Housing and Residence Life for fall 2017.

Dr. Zduy Chu previously held the position at Georgia State for six years. In this role, Chu had oversight for comprehensive residential academic initiatives and services.

He also coordinated first-year residential programs in addition to the programmatic curriculum for multiple residential learning communities.

“Dr. Chu has demonstrated successful collaborations with multiple departments at Georgia State to host educational programs, departments in residence, and efforts to get students engaged both in and out of the residence halls” Vincent Miller, Vice President for Student Affairs, said.

Prior to his work with Georgia State, Chu was Resident Director at UC Santa Barbara.

“I’ve lived on campus my entire time here at VSU. I wonder what Dr. Chu will have to offer to make living on campus better” Deyira Mendez, senior communications major, said.

Taylor Whips, senior biology major, said “On Georgia State’s Housing directory, there are over 40 individuals listed that work together to maintain such a program. Valdosta State is more small scale, having only around 20 people or so on full time staff. I wonder how Dr. Chu feel about the downsizing,”

Chu received his doctorate of education from Georgia State University, masters of higher education and leadership from the University of Arkansas, and bachelor of marketing management from the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Chu’s first day at VSU will be June 19. He will join Assistant Director of Housing Mark McNalley and Assistant Director of Residence Life Lenora Willis.

Any questions about VSU’s housing selection or general information can be answered at housing@valdosta.edu or 229-333-5920.