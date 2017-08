The Happening 2017: Vendors

VSU students will have the chance to explore the career opportunities at VSU and the businesses around the community at The Happening on Aug. 24. The yearly event is in its 26th year and will be held on the VSU front lawn from 1 to 4 p.m. The list of vendors for The Happening will be updated as more apply:

AT&T

Battered Women’s Shelter dba. The Haven

Batteries Plus Bulbs

Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia

Big Nick’s

Braids Beads and Beauty Salon

Catholics on Campus/ Newman Center

Covenant Care

Dicks Wings and Grill

Edible Arrangements

Embellish Hair and Beauty Bar

Fit Fighters Fitness

Florida Department of Corrections – Hamilton C.I.

Funertia

Hair by BRITTA

Harry B Anderson

Western Auto

Harts Art

ICE HOUSE GYM

Jersey Mikes

Jimmy Johns

Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Limelight by Alcone

Living Bridges Ministry

Master Fix

Messiah Lutheran Church

Michelle’s Beauty Bar

Morning Star Baptist Church

Morningside Baptist Church

Priceless Beauty Supply

Rodan and Fields by YaLonda Jackson

Sculpt 24 Fitness

Shaneka Johnson: Brow Design + Grooming

Shoreline Church

Southern Cove Outfitters

Southern Georgia Regional Commission

Southern Sensation Boutique

SportClips Haircuts

Student Quarters Valdosta

Tallahassee Sign Language Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Texas Roadhouse

The Athlete’s Foot

The Draw

The Fields North Valdosta

The Residences at Five Points

The Venom and Grace Show

Tipsy Transit inc

Union Cathedral

Urban Revival Style Bar Salon & Boutique

US Army

Valdosta Korean Baptist Church

Verizon Wireless

Wild Adventures Theme Park

Advocare

doTerra Essentials Oils

St Paul AME Church

eLead1One/Fresh Beginnings

AFRICAN STUDENTS ASSOCIATION

ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY, INC.

ALPHA SIGMA ALPHA SORORITY

AMERICAN MARKETING ASSOCIATION

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB

ASSOCIATION OF GRADUATE STUDENTS

BAPTIST COLLEGIATE MINISTRY

BLACK STUDENT LEAGUE

CAMPUS ACTIVITIES BOARD (CAB)

CARRIBEAN STUDENT ASSOCIATION

COLLEGE REPUBLICANS

DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY

HER CAMPUS VALDOSTA

DISTINGUISHED WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE

MEDIA ARTS GENUISES

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCMENT OF COLORED PEOPLE

THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF NEGRO WOMEN

NATURAL SISTAS OF VSU

PHARMACY CLUB

PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC.

PSYCHOLOGY CLUB

PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENT SOCIETY OF AMERICA

REPLENISHED WOMEN

R.O.Y.A.L.S

SIGMA ALPHA OMEGA CHRISTIAN SORORITY, INC.

SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY, INC.

SIGMA LAMBDA BETA INTERNATIONAL FRATERNITY, INC.

VSU SPANISH CLUB

THE SPECTATOR

STUDENTS OF AMERICAN RED CROSS

TAU BETA SIGMA

WESLEY FOUNDATION

VSU WISHMAKERS ON CAMPUS

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY (SMACS)

BETA ALPHA PSI-MU ZETA CHAPTER

BLAZER CORPS OF CADETS

ALPHA EPSILON DELTA (PRE-MED)

BLAZER PRIDE

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

CENTRALIZED ADVISING & FIRST YEAR PROGRAMS

ALPHA PHI OMEGA NATIONAL SERVICE FRATERNITY

CIRCLE K OF VSU

COLLEGIATE WOMEN OF VSU

VSU DANCE CLUB

DELTA PHI DELTA DANCE FRATERNITY, INC.

ELEMENTX MODELING TROUPE

ENACTUS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGE FELLOWSHIP

VSU FILM AND VIDEO SOCIETY

VSU FOOTBALL

GAMMA SIGMA SIGMA

GENDERS AND SEXUALITIES ALLIANCE

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY-VSU CHAPTER

HEART TO HEART ASSOCIATION

IOTA PHI THETA

KAPPA ALPHA PSI

KAPPA DELTA

OFFICE OF SOCIAL EQUITY

PEOPLE ADVOCATING FOR RESPONSIBLE CHOICES (PARC)

PHYSIOLOGY CLUB

SHARE IN AFRICA

SIGMA ALPHA IOTA

SIGMA LAMBDA GAMMA

STUDENT DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

STUDENT VETERANS OF AMERICA (VSU VETS)

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. MENTORS

ZETA TAU ALPHA

AFROTC DET 172

ALCOHOL AND OTHER DRUG EDUCATION

ALUMNI RELATIONS

ARCHIVES & SPECIAL COLLECTIONS

VSU BOOKSTORE

COLLEGE ASSISTANCE MIGRANT PROGRAM (CAMP)

COLLEGE OF THE ARTS

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

ODUM LIBRARY

PSYCHOLOGY DEPT.

VSU STUDENT HEALTH

VSU POLICE DEPT.

ADULT & CAREER EDUCATION