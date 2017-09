Lunch with the Blazers is weekly soccer and volleyball coaches show with coaches Mike Swan and Stephen Andrew. Lunch with the Blazers will take place each week on Tuesdays at noon on campus at the Blazer Grille which is located in Hopper Hall.

DSC09984 DSC09977 DSC09971 DSC09970 DSC09969 DSC09966 DSC09961 DSC09959 DSC09955

Photos by Seth Willard