Home / Sports / Spec’ Sports Weekend Recap Photos

Spec’ Sports Weekend Recap Photos

1 day ago Sports, Uncategorized Leave a comment 266 Views

Blazer athletics had a big opening weekend in Titletown, USA. Soccer brought home a 3-1 victory over Clayton State. Men’s Cross Country placed third in the Border Clash race on Friday while Women’s Cross Country placed fifth. Football lost their opening game to Albany State 29-12. Our photographers were there to capture some of the moments.

 

 

Football photos by Seth Willard, Soccer photos by Juston Lewis, Cross Country photos by Chloe Bradshaw.

 

For more sports click here.

Tags

Check Also

Students consider if it’s worth the wait

Leaving campus to grab lunch brings obstacles such as losing a prime parking spot and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2017, All Rights Reserved