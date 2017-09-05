Spec’ Sports Weekend Recap Photos

Blazer athletics had a big opening weekend in Titletown, USA. Soccer brought home a 3-1 victory over Clayton State. Men’s Cross Country placed third in the Border Clash race on Friday while Women’s Cross Country placed fifth. Football lost their opening game to Albany State 29-12. Our photographers were there to capture some of the moments.

Football photos by Seth Willard, Soccer photos by Juston Lewis, Cross Country photos by Chloe Bradshaw.

