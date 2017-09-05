Students can spot ‘Happy Period’ on campus

Happy Period is an organization that provides and receives donations to help women in need of feminine products. The chapter was originally founded in California by Chelsea VonChaz.

VonChaz first got the idea to do something about this issue when she passed a homeless woman on the street. She had on bloody undergarments and was clearly menstruating.

VonChaz went to a local home and asked the representative there if they regularly receive feminine hygiene product for the homeless women. She was surprised to learn that they don’t receive those items, but other priority products like tooth brushes and soap.

From that, VonChaz started the chapter in California to help the women in need that do not have access to these necessary products.

Eboni Register, a mass media major at VSU, heard about the chapter through social media. She immediately wanted to start one at VSU to help others that could be experiencing the same dilemma.

“I reached out to her [Vonchaz], and she gave me the green light to be an ambassador,” Register said. “I would basically start the chapter here on campus.”

Last Tuesday was the first official meeting of Happy Period. They discussed possible donations from volunteers and members while also planning out their next meeting times and locations.

“We already have our eboard up and have already had two meetings with our eboard, and we’re scheduling to have meeting with members and possible volunteers who just want to a part of the cause but not really involved with campus life,” Register said.

Happy Period leaves their club open for anyone to join. They try to ensure they have different options on how much volunteers want to partake in the organization and set up plans for them to do as much as they want.

Happy Period will have a booth at the South Georgia Pride event at Saunders Park in Valdosta on Sept. 17. They will be accepting donations for their cause.

The organization strives to provide help to those who need it and represent themselves with one simple message on their website that reads, “#HappyPeriod provides menstrual products to anyone with a period that has low-income, is homeless or living in poverty. We believe that no one should go without menstrual care. Everything we do, we believe in ending the stigma and breaking the taboo surrounding menstruation.”

