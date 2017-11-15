Seniors present “After Hours” exhibit in the gallery

On Sunday, Nov. 12, art students from the class of 2017 held their fall exhibit “After Hours”. The students had many different media used to express their messages.

The art show had pieces in drawing, painting, graphic design, photography, mixed media, ceramic, sculpture and jewelry metalworking.

The artists in the showing are Ansley Vicknair, Jesse Suda, Bemis Smith, Hunter Pope, Aramis Phaire, Katherine Ogletree, Brittany Morales, Sarah Moore, Kelly Jones, Carla Johnson, Katrina Perez, Sandra Barrios, Marsica Burrow, Ashley Cheeks, Casey Daniel, and Hanna Hamstra.

A lot of time and effort went into these projects.

Sandra Barrios’ art consisted of different photography and oil paintings.

“In the oil painting portraitures, color allows me to express my inner emotions and of those I have had the opportunity to explore during my lifetime,” said Barrios

Katherine Ogletree’s art was full of color and organic shapes.

“The most notable influence in my art is from Earth itself,” said Ogletree. “ After seeing these elements and principles of design hidden within the world around me, both organic and man-made, combining the two seemed natural and necessary.”

Once you walked into the art building there was a band playing live music and a catering table full of food.

The artist set up their own art pieces for the art show. Artists seemed to set up the gallery in a pattern of alternating colorful and neutral style art pieces.

The artist put up some of their works for sale. A patron purchased a piece of art for 50 dollars on the first day of the exhibit’s opening. The piece, “Bluebeard,” was made by Bemis Smith, and all of the proceeds went directly to him.

“Some galleries would split the difference of the purchased item,” said Hunter Pope. “The galleries would either do a split of maybe 60/40 or 70/30, and most of the time in favor of the artist.”

The gallery will be open until Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Photos and story by Bryce Decker, Staff Writer.

