VSU student reports theft of missing laptop

On Sunday, a VSU student reported a theft at Brookstone Apartments after noticing a missing laptop from their car.

Amber Baugh, 20, told Officer Benjamin Graham that she locked her car on Saturday night after leaving to enter her boyfriend’s apartment. Baugh said she went out to retrieve something from her car Sunday around noon.

“I went to get a brush or something out my car and since it was broad daylight I wasn’t too worried about locking my car,” Baugh said.

Baugh told Graham that she returned to and entered her car again at 1:40 p.m., and noted that she could still hear cars on the road. Baugh checked her back passenger door and found it to be partially open.

“I guess it was like I accidentally didn’t close it right or something, so I just closed it and went back,” Baugh said.

Baugh said that she didn’t think too much of it until she reached for her book bag. The police report said that Baugh noted that her book bag was open and that her laptop, laptop charger, and phone charger were missing. The cost of the stolen property amounted to $2, 199.99.

Baugh told police that the only other person with access to her car was her boyfriend, whom she said she was with him all throughout Saturday night and Sunday. Baugh gave Graham the serial number of her laptop.

In light of the theft that occurred to her, Baugh said that she’s agitated with all the theft going on around campus.

“I had all my pictures and anything you could possibly think of on my computer,” Baugh said. “I lost a considerable amount of documents, whether it was school-related or personal information, so I’m really agitated about it right now.”

An investigation on the matter is currently ongoing.

