Home / Campus Life / People Poll: what are you doing for the holidays?

People Poll: what are you doing for the holidays?

3 hours ago Campus Life Leave a comment 63 Views

“I’m going home to be with my family and Douglas, Ga,” said Chris Jordon, a junior mass media major. “I will also be traveling to see my family.”

“Over the Thanksgiving break, I will be traveling to North Carolina and for Christmas break I will be here in Valdosta with family,” said Hannah Jones, a junior middle grades education major.

“I will be working and eating over the breaks,” said Jamilla Chambers, a senior psychology major.

“I am going home to Atlanta and I’ll probably help teach cheer for my high school,” said Kailey Wise, a freshman exercise physiology major. “I’ll also go to games and prepare for next semester.”

“Over the break, I plan on spending time with my family and enjoying my time away from school,” said Trey Wilcoxon, a sophomore business major.

“Over the Christmas break, I will be going on vacation,” said Victoria Lecroy, a junior biopsychology and behavioral neuroscience. “In high school, I never got to take a trip so my parents are treating me to wherever I would like to go.”

Quotes and photos by Briana Salem, Staff Writer.

For more Campus Life stories, click here.

Tags

Check Also

Seniors present “After Hours” exhibit in the gallery

On Sunday, Nov. 12, art students from the class of 2017 held their fall exhibit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2017, All Rights Reserved