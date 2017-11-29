Erin’s food corner

Baked Crispy Chicken Wings

The best part about baked chicken is that it’s extremely college student friendly. Not only can you buy a pack of chicken wings for $5 at Walmart, but it’s also super easy to make. Now I don’t know about you, but easy and cheap sounds pretty good to me. Enjoy this crispy baked chicken recipe as much as I did making it!

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings

1 ½- 2 tsp seasoning salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp dried oregano/thyme

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp creole seasoning

Steps:

Rinse desired amount of chicken wings and pat dry. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a smaller bowl, mix seasonings together. Sprinkle both sides of chicken wings generously, with seasoning mix. Place wings on cookie sheet in a single layer, place a pat of butter on each wing. Bake chicken on 450 for 30 minutes, or until juices run clear. Turn oven to broiler, and broil chicken for 5-10 minutes. Be careful not to burn the chicken while broiler is on. Remove from oven and enjoy your crispy chicken!

Story by Erin Turner, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of Cafe Delites.

For more Campus Life stories, click here.