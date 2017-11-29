Erin’s food corner

Baked Crispy Chicken Wings
The best part about baked chicken is that it’s extremely college student friendly. Not only can you buy a pack of chicken wings for $5 at Walmart, but it’s also super easy to make. Now I don’t know about you, but easy and cheap sounds pretty good to me. Enjoy this crispy baked chicken recipe as much as I did making it!
Ingredients:
Chicken Wings
1 ½- 2 tsp seasoning salt
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp dried oregano/thyme
½ tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp creole seasoning
Steps:
- Rinse desired amount of chicken wings and pat dry. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- In a smaller bowl, mix seasonings together.
- Sprinkle both sides of chicken wings generously, with seasoning mix.
- Place wings on cookie sheet in a single layer, place a pat of butter on each wing.
- Bake chicken on 450 for 30 minutes, or until juices run clear.
- Turn oven to broiler, and broil chicken for 5-10 minutes. Be careful not to burn the chicken while broiler is on.
- Remove from oven and enjoy your crispy chicken!
Story by Erin Turner, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of Cafe Delites.
