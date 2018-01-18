Blazers represent in annual Tropical Bowl

For the third consecutive year, VSU Football was represented at The Tropical Bowl in Daytona, Florida.

The Tropical Bowl is a college All- Star football game hosted every January. Schools like Wake Forest, University of Oregon, Florida State, Ole Miss, Delta State and Alcorn State University have all sent representatives to the annual competition.

This event is to show top performing seniors to NFL scouts and general managers. Four VSU football alum showcased their talents in this year’s Tropical Bowl, held on Jan. 14.

In previous years, The Tropical Bowl had NFL teams attend as well as, dozens of NFL scouts and general managers.

Dallas Baldner was selected after showcasing his skill set for four years at VSU. During Baldner’s junior season, he placed second on the Blazers in receiving yards with 591 yards along with 41 catches. With 12 touchdown catches, Baldner proved in all his seasons why he was selected to play in The Tropical Bowl.

During linebacker Malik Slater’s time with the Blazer’s, he made 32 tackles, with 15 unassisted takedowns. Slater also deflected one pass and averaged 8.3 tackles per game. After transferring from Jacksonville University, Slater led the gulf South Conference in tackles and was selected as an All-Super Region Two choice for the Blazers.

Another Jacksonville University transfer, offensive lineman Kevin Battle scored a spot in the All-Star game after an impressive senior season. Battle started and played in every game during the 2017 season. Battle led knockdown blocks for the Blazers, with 85 percent during his senior campaign.

Linebacker Sharmaine Washington ranked as one of the best in the Gulf South Conference with 94 tackles, (11 tackles for loss), 60 of which were solo takedowns, and three pass deflections. Washington was named All Region and First Team All-GSC during his senior campaign.

All of the Blazers who competed in the Tropical Bowl in the past received opportunities to try-out for NFL teams. That list includes the Blazer’s all-time leading rusher Cedric O’Neal, who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free-agent in 2016 and Kenny Moore, who is currently on the Indianapolis Colts.

Written by Kaitlyn Baich, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Tropical Bowl.

