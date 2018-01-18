Morgan flashes confidence, leadership for Blazers

Athleticism is a very profound ability to have as an individual today, but for Winston Morgan, he has much more to offer.

Morgan, a junior guard for the VSU Men’s Basketball team, grew up in Manchester, Connecticut which is about a 15-minute drive from Hartford.

He grew up with Jamaican parents who have been married for over 30 years, and they are a big reason why he would describe his support system as “strong and close.”

As a toddler, Morgan was not interested in the toys, but was fascinated by a basketball.

“I started playing basketball at about four years old,” Morgan said. “I haven’t put it down since.”

During his teenage years, Morgan attended East Catholic High School where he played a big part in years of team improvement. As a four-year starter for the Eagles, Morgan reflected on the upward spiral of his high school career.

“My freshman year, we weren’t that good,” Morgan said. “Sophomore year got a little better. Junior year was high expectations, but didn’t play out.”

In 2014, Morgan’s senior year, he helped bring home the school’s first state championship in 42 years. He also capped off his final year by joining the 1,000-point club and being put on the list of the Fab 15 Players in the state of Connecticut.

Since winning the title, Morgan gave high praise to his alma mater.

“It’s a big name in the high school program now, so a lot of good players are coming out of it,” Morgan, who also was an All-State honoree, said. “I am just so happy to be a part of that program.”

His high school career might’ve ended, but his love for basketball did not as he decided to carry on his athletic skills at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. According to MGCC Athletics, Morgan averaged 14 points per game while shooting 45 percent from three-point range as a sophomore in 25 games.

The stat sheet was filled every night, but the one statistic that was most notable was his three-point percentage. If someone saw him play for the first time, they would think sharpshooting is in his blood. That was certainly not the case for Morgan.

“I could not shoot at all when I was younger,” Morgan said. “My father and I went and worked at it, though, and I kind of felt comfortable as the years went on.”

Day after day, Morgan worked on getting the ball in the basket from a distance, and ultimately, he gained the confidence he was lacking.

“I started to begin expanding it more and testing it more,” Morgan said. “Once I started to get more comfortable and coaches started to get more comfortable with me shooting it, I would let it fly.”

He did not win much at MSCC, so he opted to transfer to VSU where he would receive tutelage under Head Coach Mike Helfer.

His first year at VSU, so far, has been sensational. Morgan is currently ranked fourth on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game while keeping his three-point percentage above 45 percent.

Morgan’s best game at VSU was unquestionably against Mississippi College as he scored a career high of 27 points, all of which came beyond the three-point arc.

One statistic that doesn’t show on the stat sheet is his leadership. Junior guard Beau Justice spoke highly on his teammate’s willingness to lead the team.

“He brings a demeanor that no matter what, we are going to win,” Justice said. “His composure on the court just helps us keep our composure as a team.”

Coach Helfer also agrees that Morgan’s leadership and basketball acumen serve as an impeccable piece to the Blazers success.

“As a point guard, you’ve got to lead your team verbally, you’ve got to lead them by example and you’ve got to lead them in multiple areas,” Helfer said. “He has been able to do that.”

On the hardwood, Morgan displays his great talents. Off the court, he is just as genuine.

“He has a great personality,” Helfer said. “He has 100 percent bought into the team first.”

Justice sees Morgan as a brother to the team rather than just another teammate.

“He came like a brother to all of us, and I’ve grown closer to him than any other teammate I’ve had,” Justice said. “We are all just a tight-knit group right now, and he’s a sole part of that.”

In the Gulf South Conference, the Blazers are ranked No. 2 and are holding an eight-game home win streak. Morgan expressed how huge a championship would mean to VSU.

“It would be amazing for many reasons,” Morgan said. “To bring a championship here would be great because I know how much the school puts into basketball, and I know how much my teammates put into it.

Ultimately, growing every day with his teammates is most important.

“We are just striving to be the best we can every day,” Morgan said.

