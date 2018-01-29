People poll: Students weigh in on new student diversity roundtable

“It probably won’t solve anything, but I think it’ll be effective because it’ll bring more awareness to the situation,” Tydelle Skinner, a freshman business major, said.

“I think it’ll be a way for everybody to heart with others opinions,” Carmen Greenway, a freshman sociology major, said.

“I think it’s a good idea because its good to have a discussion about this problem and hear other people sides,” Dez Ikpa, a sophomore psychology major, said.

“I think it will be a good idea because its different and something most campuses don’t have.” Coraylee Layton, a freshman middle grades education major, said.

“I think it will be effective because it will give insight on how others feel about that topic,” Ashlyn Windsor, a sophomore computer science major, said.

Story and photos by Tylaise Christopher, Staff Writer.

