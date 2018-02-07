Meet our new marketing manager: Azhia Smothers

The Spectator proudly introduces its new marketing manager, Azhia Smothers.

Smothers is a junior English major at VSU who will strengthen The Spectator’s relationship with its readers. She will also help facilitate a viable, open forum for students’ voices to be heard using interactions with The Spectator as a platform.

Smothers’ background includes a bachelor’s degree in communications from Jackson State University, which she obtained in 2017.

Previously, Smothers worked as a broadcast news producer. In August 2016, she worked for WLBT in Jackson before working for WALB in Albany to finish out 2017. Her work for the two news stations demonstrates her varied skill-set of journalistic work that includes seeking out and organizing news content, writing scripts for the news anchors and reviewing and editing the videos for broadcast.

Smothers will begin engaging The Spectator’s audience through the @vsuspectator Twitter account with her daily “3 Things Every Student Should Do” tweets and information about important on-campus events. She will also produce weekly polls on a wide variety of subjects that students can take part in. These will all appear on The Spectator’s website.

We here at The Spectator look forward to seeing Smothers’ skills put to work in a new medium to better serve VSU’s student body.

Written by Robert Davison, Assistant Campus Life Editor. Photo by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.