People poll: What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial?

3 hours ago Opinions Leave a comment 70 Views

“The Bud Light commercial was the best, to me, because there were several of them throughout the Super Bowl and it kept me interested,” David Morris, a freshman mass major, said.

“My favorite was the Alexa commercial because it was funny and I knew what was going on,” Bryuana Bynum, a freshman mass media major, said.

“I like the Mountain Dew commercial because Morgan Freeman was in it and I loved hearing him rap over Missy Elliott,”  Ed Idahosa, a junior mathematics major, said.

“My favorite commercial was of Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. re-enacting the dirty dancing scene,” Thai Porter, a sophomore marketing major, said.

“I liked the Mountain Dew Ice commercial because it is my favorite drink,” Shainee Reed, a sophomore nursing major, said.

Story and photo by Prince Robinson, Staff Writer. 

