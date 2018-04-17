Blazer Guardian app provides more safety on campus

The VSU Police Department has introduced a new app called “The Blazer Guardian App” to enhance students’ safety on and off campus.

The app allows students to create safety profiles that streamline communication with UPD as well as friends, family members and classmates. The app also features a virtual escort which can be used to alert police when a student has not arrived at his or her destination within a specific amount of time.

The app has a feature called ‘Send a Tip,’ which allows students to send personal or anonymous text messages and photo messages to UPD if they are in danger or see someone else in danger but are unable to call and report the incident.

“One of the most important features within the app include a panic button which immediately calls UPD from the app when pressed,” Alan Rowe, interim university police chief, said.

The app is essentially a safe place for students to use. It’s a way to get students to be more aware, and instead of using the emergency phones around campus, having the app on a cell phone is more efficient. The app is not just for students on campus, but it’s also available to students off campus, staff and parents as well.

The Blazer Guardian app can be found in the app store for both androids and iPhones. Flyers with the QR codes for the app can be found around campus.

Story by Tylaise Christopher, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

