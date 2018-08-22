Students mingle at the Multicultural Mixer

On Thursday, Aug. 16, VSU organizations held a multicultural mixer in the Student Union Ballroom to show students how diverse the campus is.

The event included about 17 of the campus’s organizations such as Alpha Phi Alpha, The Arabic Club and The Caribbean Student Association.

To start the program off Mu Omicron Chapter presented a stroll routine. The program then proceeded with some guest speakers and club presentations.

Freshman Student Sonya Smith attended the event and was surprised to see that many organizations at the program.

“I learned about a lot of different organizations on campus that I didn’t even knew existed,” Smith said.

During the intermission, food was provided to the guests while they mingled. Tables were set up along the perimeter of the ballroom full of the different orginizations’ information.

Shortly after the intermission to eat, the Caribbean Student Association presented a short PowerPoint that introduced their club.

President of The Caribbean Student Association Shayla Vidal said the program was a success.

“I feel I brought an awareness to the fact that there is a CSA here at VSU and that the Caribbean Culture isn’t dead,” Vidal said, “Whether You’re Caribbean or not we ask you to join our family.”

At the end of the program, the Mass choir of VSU sang a spiritual song that had the audience in awe. The choir signified how Valdosta comes together as one to create one seamless harmony no matter what your race or ethnicity is, everyone is welcome.

President of Sigma Lambda Beta John feels strongly about multicultural awareness and has a list of more multicultural themed events planned out for the rest of the school year.

“Some events that we already have planned out are a Unified Greek Cookout, Dance for the Culture and a Multicultural yard sale,” John said. “The goal for the campus is to bring leadership and community service.”

Sophomore Student and Secretary of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Dakota Headley, thinks that Multicultural awareness is an important aspect especially when it comes to the campus community.

“We strive to bring to community together in order to not only better ourselves, but to grow amongst each other as a true Valdosta State family,” Headley said. “It’s being able to present ourselves in this manner that allows all of these organizations to expand their social horizons to cater towards a new audience.”

Written by Lenah Allen, Staff Writer.

