Valdosta resident faces charges after crash

A 24-year-old is facing multiple charges after he crashed at the intersection of Baytree Road and North Oak Street.

Alex Macias, 24, was arrested by Valdosta State University Police Department and is facing an interference with government property charge, as well as a possible DUI after his Aug. 11 accident.

Macias crashed his 2009 Buick Enclave into the fountain array in front of the Student Union around 3:40 a.m. after a night of drinking.

According to the police report, Officer Tobias Edwards of the VSUPD reached the scene only after the arrival of Valdosta Police Department officers.

“Upon arrival . . . I observed that a Buick Enclave had collided with the wall of the water fountain located east of (the intersection of Baytree and North Oak),” Edwards said in his report.

A VPD officer told Edwards he suspected the driver had been under the influence which eventually led to the crash.

Although the results were unknown, the VPD officer then used Edwards’ portable breathalyzer. Soon after, Macias was taken into custody by city units.

A tow truck was dispatched to the scene, and upon removal of the crashed vehicle, damage to the wall of the fountain and its surrounding landscaping was found.

Though Macias was arrested by the city, Edwards followed up with a call to VPD to inquire whether or not they would pursue charges for damage to university property. The agency only planned to file charges for DUI.

Story written by Patrick Barry, Staff Writer. Photo by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

