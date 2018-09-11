Crime Report 9/3-9/9: Larceny continues to stalk VSU

Sept. 4, 2018

At 12:04 a.m., a VSU student reported receiving unwanted contact from an ex-boyfriend in Reade Residence Hall.

At 11:09 a.m., a VSU staff member reported the theft of 26 lamps off a VSU truck at the University Center.

Sept. 6, 2018

At 8:30 a.m., a VSU student reported the theft of their cell phone in between the University Center and Nevins Hall.

At 1:03 p.m., a VSU student reported receiving unwanted contact from a “former friend.” The incident was cleared by contacting the subject and advising to cease all contact with the complainant.

At 3:00 p.m., a VSU student reported loss/theft of a championship ring in the P.E. complex.

Sept. 7, 2018

At 1:26 p.m., a VSU student reported that she was stalked by a person she knows at the Oak Street Parking Deck.

Sept. 8, 2018

At 1:46 a.m., a non-student was arrested for DUI and driving without headlights following a traffic stop at the Billy Grant Field Lot.

At 11:55 p.m., a student reported sexual assault at Hopper Residence Hall; however, the case was turned over to Investigations.

Written by Tristen Petty, Staff Writer.