Lights Out: Unknown perp steals 26 VSU lamps

Twenty-six, four-inch foot lamps were stolen off the back of a VSU truck and are still missing.

The theft, occurring between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 4, was reported by Plant Operations Employee, Matthew Barfield, after finding the truck bed containing them empty.

In between the hours that the theft occurred, Barfield and his co-worker visited four different locations throughout VSU: The Fine Arts building, Farber Lot, Palms Dining Hall and the University Center.

However, it wasn’t until they went to the University Center that Barfield noticed the lamps missing.

Barfield and the co-worker asked employees in the area if they saw the lamps, and all said no.

It was then that Barfield met with UPD Officer Jichelle Oglesby in the UPD lobby to document the theft.

Oglesby then reviewed footage of the four locations Barfield visited, but was unable to pinpoint the truck’s location during the suggested time of the incident.

The stolen property amounts to $35, and the culprit has yet to be apprehended.

This story is subject to updates as they are revealed.

