SHOULD YOU OR SHOULD YOU NOT JOIN GREEK LIFE?

From Sept. 12 through the 14, VSU’s Greek Life hosted a mini-week in order to get people interested and to have a good time. Many people, however, are wondering if being associated with Greek Life affects your college experience in a negative or positive way.

There are many factors that affect how Greek Life can affect college life including the type of Greek system, the size of the overall college campus, the percentage of students in fraternities and sororities and when rush takes place.

Greek Life at VSU consists of single-sex fraternities and sororities. Most of these use Greek letters as symbols to designate which group they are. Some also go by school-specific nicknames. Depending on the school, they may or may not play a large role in student life.

Greek Life usually has houses that serve as residential living and social environments for members. This was part of their original purpose in a time when many colleges did not maintain campus housing, including their own dormitories or dining halls.

Many high schoolers dream of belonging to a sorority or fraternity someday, and some may rush too soon. Studies say you should explore other opportunities while also considering joining Greek Life. There are also pros and cons to consider. How would you feel if bid day comes and you aren’t chosen? What if you join and can’t afford it?

Those who speak highly of Greek Life talk about how it fosters a sense of community and allows students who are far from home to have a sense of belonging.

Many students speak of wanting to join something “bigger than themselves,” including Brea Thomas, a member of Sigma Gamma Rho here at VSU.

“I knew SGRho was for me because I felt it in my heart,” Brea said. “I knew I would be accepted as myself but also would gain knowledge on how to become a better version of myself. I’m so grateful and appreciative of my sorority and chapter for various reasons. Greek life has humbled me, it has opened several doors for me and has definitely matured me. Some of my best moments in college are affiliated with SGRho and Greek Life.”

However, Greek Life is not for everyone. According to Corri Smith, who wrote “The Ugly Side of Greek Life,” there are horrors that go on behind the scenes. She speaks about how low her self-esteem was from being around that certain group of people, and the bad acts she partook in in order to fit in.

“What really happened was the disintegration of my friendships, depression, anxiety, my stuff getting stolen and many bad decisions involving alcohol,” Smith said. “It was so bad that I lost a significant amount of weight, I failed out of all of my classes and I pushed away anyone who tried to get close and help me. After I quit, I regained so much happiness that I never looked back.”

There have also been numerous accounts of hazing deaths across the country. In fact, since 1970, there has been at least one hazing-related death on college campuses every year. In a town a little more than an hour away from this university, a Florida State student sued saying he was seriously injured in a hazing incident. This isn’t something that is happening everywhere but Valdosta; it hits close to home as well.

Ultimately, only students themselves can decide if a fraternity or sorority is right for them. The best opinion, however, is an informed opinion. Before beginning to lean in one direction or the other, look into what the Greek system is like at VSU. From there, you can figure out if you want to rush or rush in the other direction.

Story by Savannah Oliver, Campus Life Editor. Photo by Taylor Sutherland, Photo Editor.

