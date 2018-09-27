Faculty Senate looks into shade awnings for VSU campus

The Faculty Senate considered the idea of peppering VSU’s campus with shade awnings to protect the VSU community from damaging rays from the sun. This and other issues were discussed at the Faculty Senate’s monthly meeting Sept. 20 at University Center.

Dr. Jennifer Beal, a professor of ASL/interpreting and deaf education, submitted a request for shade awnings at pedestrian crosswalks across VSU’s main campus.

The shade awnings would be at various intersections such as Brookwood Drive/Oak Street and Baytree Street/Oak Street. These intersections run north to south in which traffic flows more freely and smoothly. Therefore, pedestrians cross from west to east and have to wait for the light to change to cross the street to head to their destination in campus.

Kayla Jenkins, a senior communications major, on most days walks from her house near Sustella Avenue to the Communications Building at the corner of Patterson Street and Brookwood Drive.

“It saves money on gas, and I can get my exercise in for the day,” she said.

When Jenkins heard about the proposal for shade awnings, she brightened up.

“Having awnings at the VSU intersections would not only be helpful for personal reasons, but for safety reasons as well,” Jenkins said. “When walking to school in the morning, the intersection of North Oak and Brookwood is very busy. Not to mention how bright the sun is,

which makes it harder to see the cross signs. It would also be nice to have a bit of shade after walking across the parking lot.”

The Executive Committee passed the shade awning proposal to the Environmental Committee at the Faculty Senate meeting. Further comments and actions will be announced at the next Faculty Senate meeting in October.

In other news, the Faculty Senate welcomed newly Elected Director of Human Resources, Jeanine Boddie-La Van. La Van discussed some changes that are being considered at the Human Resources Department. La Van gave her opening remarks and explained the changes that might take effect soon.

Also, the Academic Committee reported that in the College of Science and Math, there will be a split of the lecture and lab classes. The splitting of credits between lecture times and lab times will give students a better opportunity to pass the classes. Prior to this change, lecture and lab classes were worth three credit hours.

The Faculty Senate will meet next on Oct. 25.

Story and photos by Jennifer Rainer, Staff Writer.

