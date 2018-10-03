Home / Campus Life / People Poll: Should Cellphones be used for Education?
Graphic by Bethany Davis, Graphic Designer.

People Poll: Should Cellphones be used for Education?

“Yes, we should use them because they give us access to social and learning tools.”

– Zeek Menefee, freshman mass media major

“No, we should not use them because when I was in summer camp, we weren’t allowed on our phones. Once they were away, we actually got to know each other and get stuff done. Same goes for school.”

– Leirica Errazo, sophomore undecided major

“Yes, we should. We live in a century of advanced technology, therefore we should implement these tools.”

– Tamara Tolbert, senior public relations major

“No,  we should not because they’re disruptive to learning.”

– Karley Brown, junior education major

“No, because my phone can be very distracting and I know this is true for others. I think they do more harm than good.”

– Elijah Arrant, junior communications major

Story and Photos by Malia Thomas, Staff Writer.

