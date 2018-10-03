People Poll: Should Cellphones be used for Education?

“Yes, we should use them because they give us access to social and learning tools.”
– Zeek Menefee, freshman mass media major
“No, we should not use them because when I was in summer camp, we weren’t allowed on our phones. Once they were away, we actually got to know each other and get stuff done. Same goes for school.”
– Leirica Errazo, sophomore undecided major
“Yes, we should. We live in a century of advanced technology, therefore we should implement these tools.”
– Tamara Tolbert, senior public relations major
“No, we should not because they’re disruptive to learning.”
– Karley Brown, junior education major
“No, because my phone can be very distracting and I know this is true for others. I think they do more harm than good.”
– Elijah Arrant, junior communications major
Story and Photos by Malia Thomas, Staff Writer.
