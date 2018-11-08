Wells named finalist for Blanchard-Rogers award

Blazers Redshirt-Sophomore Quarterback Rogan Wells has been named as a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Award. The award is given out to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year who has ties to South Carolina.

Wells, a native of Fort Mill, South Carolina, is one of 20 football players from all divisions to be named finalists after over 200 players were evaluated for the award.

This season, Wells has been outstanding as the Blazers are 9-0 and No. 5 in the nation. He has been named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Week four times this season, and he is fourth nationally in points accounted for with 210.

He is ranked second in the GSC in passing efficiency, seventh nationally in passing touchdowns with 27 and No. 14 in passing yards per completion with 15.

Also, Wells is fifth in the league in passing yards with 2,055 and top-40 nationally in passing yards per game at a 228.3 average. Wells is third on the team in rushing yards and is third in the GSC in rushing touchdowns with eight.

The No. 5 Blazers host No. 3 West Georgia Saturday evening at 7:04 p.m. on the GSC Game of the Week on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN App. The winner will win the 2018 GSC title as the Blazers are looking for their seventh league championship.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is awarded at the organization’s annual Enshrinement Banquet on April 23, 2019 at the Hilton Greenville.

Rock Hill Native and Oklahoma State Quarterback Mason Rudolph and Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson are past recipients of the trophy.

This will be the sixth straight year the organization has honored the collegiate player of the year from South Carolina.

The winner is derived from a vote of fan members, sports media and its Boards and Executive Team. The voting closes on Dec 10.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr, Sports Editor. Photo by Taylor Sutherland, Photo Editor

For more sports click here.