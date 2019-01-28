Blazer Softball picked second in conference preseason poll

VSU softball will open the 2019 season at No. 2 in the Gulf South Conference. The selection was announced Thursday by the league office.

All GSC head coaches voted on the preseason poll, with teams receiving 12 points for first-place votes, 11 for second-place votes, etc. They were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

Below is the full list:

2019 SOFTBALL PRESEASON POLL

School Total Points 1. Alabama Huntsville 138 2. Valdosta State 132 3. Mississippi College 117 4. West Florida 109 5. Lee 89 6. Auburn Montgomery 80 7. Delta State 78 8. Montevallo 71 9. West Georgia 69 10. West Alabama 50 11. Shorter 41 12. Union 27 13. Christian Brothers 13

Senior pitcher Kasie Johnson earned a spot on the preseason all-conference team as the only VSU player selected.

Last season, the Patterson, Georgia native earned second team all-GSC honors. She was 13-7 with a team-leading 2.46 ERA in 30 appearances and 24 starts.

Johnson led the Blazers to a 42-13 record overall and a 23-9 record in the GSC, hoisting the league title with North Alabama.

The Blazers lost senior utility player Jessica Mohl, the reigning GSC player of the year, to graduation.

The Blazers open the 2019 season Feb. 2-3 with the Gulf Shores Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The event will be hosted by Spring Hill College.

Their home slate will begin March 2-3, when the Blazers face Union in a three-game series at Steel’s Diamond.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

