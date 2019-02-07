Pop Addict: The Super Bowl, 21 Savage, Madonna

Hello to all my pop addicts of VSU. It has been a week since I’ve seen you last. HOW Y’ALL DOING? I’ve got a nice cup of Green Passion Fruit Matcha tea brewing, so let’s get into it.

The 2019 Super Bowl took place, and the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. If you’re interested in the game, click here. If you want to actually be entertained, keep reading. Now, the main event—the halftime show—was just “meh.” Maroon 5 was the headliner with guest acts, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Even with the guest acts, this halftime show was the worst one that I’ve seen in my mere 22 years of life. Although Maroon 5 is one of the boy bands of my time, I think that they didn’t have enough hits to fill the 15-minute slot. They played the crowd favorites, “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger.” Travis Scott came out and performed his 2018 smash-hit “Sicko Mode,” then Big Boi came out and performed his Atlanta hit “The Way You Move.” Big Boi was the best part of the halftime show, and I don’t care to debate. Like, Adam Levine looked and sounded AMAZING, but the show was just lackluster. I think that there are several things that could’ve been done better. For example, a more effervescent headliner could do the trick. I don’t know, it just seems like Pepsi has ran out of people to endorse. Also, the theatrics have begun to outshine the actual performing. We need to get actual performers back onto the Super Bowl stage. Let’s make this a show again. Like Michael, Diana and Beyoncé—there needs to be magic again. Here’s to next year.

Right before the Super Bowl on Sunday, news broke that 21 Savage was being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for living in the US with an expired visa. Now, what makes this story interesting is the fact that nobody knew 21 Savage was from Great Britain. Although this story is very sad, the internet doesn’t waste any time when it comes to making a joke. Now, the jokes that are tolerated and funny were the ones making fun of his being British. The jokes that were deplorable and disgusting were the ones that made fun of the fact that he’s getting deported. People were enjoying themselves or condemning others. Demi Lovato took to Twitter to share in on the laughter of the jokes, but when she mentioned that she thought the memes were funny, she was persecuted. People began to bring up her drug habit as well as the past traumas that she has been fighting. Imagine. You make a joke, a person admits that they’re laughing (at the morally correct jokes at that) and then you’re mad because said person laughed at the joke. I don’t get it. Can somebody please make it make sense? Today, news got out that 21 Savage, or She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is facing deportation and a 10-year ban from the U.S. This situation is extremely detrimental because he has kids here. So, good luck with your outcome, and I hope that it works out for you.

Madonna will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for helping accelerate the acceptance of the LGBTQ community. The Queen of Pop, debate your mom if you don’t agree, has made an effort to uplift the LGBTQ community since her start in 1982. From the HIV epidemic to the international LGBTQ crisis, Madonna has made an effort to let the world know where she stands on acceptance. With that being said, she’s one of my favorite music artists ever, and I’m super proud of her for winning this lifetime achievement award. CONGRATS QUEEN!

That’s all the tea that I have for this week. Remember to check back here next week to get your teacup filled with more piping hot tea!

Written by Jacorey Moon, Special Projects Manager.

For more Entertainment, click here