What are your Valentine’s Day plans?

“I’m going to stay home with my single friends and watch romance movies,” Brianna Todd, a junior health sciences major, said. “I also am taking the day to study.”

“I will be participating in the Women’s Appreciation Dinner hosted by Collegiate Men,” Kevin Cambronne, a junior accounting major, said. “We are honoring women and treating them how they are supposed to be treated.”

“I’m taking my girlfriend to the movies,” Shamaiyah Davis, a senior criminal justice major, said. “I’m also going to buy her some new Nike shoes because she has enough clothes.”

“I’m going to Big Nick’s with my friend,” Savannah Freeman, a junior biology major, said. “I’m hanging out with my friend because when boys screw you over, your best friends won’t.”

“I’m going to lunch with some friends,” Jay Anderson, a senior computer science major, said. “You don’t need to have a date on this particular day. There [are] other days of the week.”

Story and photo by Lenah Allen, Staff Writer.