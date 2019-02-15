Van Auken wins two weekly pitching awards

Fast-pitching may be the Blazers best asset.

At the start of the season, VSU sophomore pitcher Caylie Van Auken sparked a blazing-hot trail for the softball team when she received the titles Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Week and Fastpitch News National Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 12.

This is Van Auken’s first GSC weekly honor. Senior Kasie Johnson received the GSC award last week, making this the second straight week the Blazers have owned the honor.

Van Auken is the first Blazer to win National Pitcher of the Week this season.

She helped lead VSU to a 4-1 record at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.

Van Auken posted two complete game shutouts in three game appearances, while recording 23 strikeouts and no walks. Playing in about 17 innings of the week, she allowed nine hits and one earned run as teams hit just .148 against her.

Opponents who have batted against Van Auken were only allowed just one extra-base hit, allowing a 0.40 ERA.

Against No. 18 Palm Beach Atlantic and No. 19 Lenoir-Rhyne, she registered a season-high nine strikeouts. On the season, Van Auken has not allowed a walk in a team-high 32.2 innings and six appearances with four starts.

Teams are hitting just .202 against her for the year, in addition to zero homeruns.

Van Auken could win her third award soon, as she was nominated for NFCA National Pitcher of the Week. The NFCA National Pitcher of the Week honor has yet to be announced by the organization.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo by VSU Athletics.

For more sports click here.