Lady Blazers set to face Union in home opener

VSU Lady Blazers are getting the national attention they deserve. Now, they’re finally going to show out at home.

After having multiple tournaments and road trips to begin the season, VSU will welcome Union University for a three-game home series.

But the grueling schedule hasn’t deterred the Blazers. They have an 11-3 record and were ranked fourth in the country in the latest standings, receiving three first-place votes from the coaches committee.

VSU’s dynamic pitching staff plays a large role in the teams’s success. It has a conference leading 1.37 ERA and have received three GSC Pitcher of the Week awards between senior Kasie Johnson and sophomore Caylie Van Auken.

In addition, junior Avery Lamb has yet to give up an earned run in seven and two-thirds innings on the season.

VSU also leads the GSC in strikeouts, despite playing the least amount of games in the conference so far.

That fact, combined with the power bats in the lineup, which is third in the conference with 15 home runs, has led the Lady Blazers to outscore opponents 70-20.

VSU comes into the series after a doubleheader with Flagler College, in which they split the scores, losing 0-2 and winning 3-1. The offense will need to step up after recording only six hits over the two games.

Meanwhile, Union comes into the game with a 10-6 record and a middling pitching staff that ranks average in many conference statistics, including giving up 3.95 earned runs per game.

This series looks to be the matchup of VSU’s strong pitching staff versus Union’s bats, who are hitting at a .321 average and get on base at more than 40 percent of the time.

The first game will begin at 2 p.m. on March 3, followed by a game at 4 p.m. The potential rubber match will begin at 3 p.m. on March 4.

Written by Kyle Grondin, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

