Blazers move into NCAA South Regional as No. 4 seed

After losing in the Gulf South Conference semifinals, the Blazers were selected to compete in the NCAA tournament, announced March 10 by the NCAA.
For the season, VSU is 26-4. The Blazers have won three straight GSC regular season titles, sharing the title with West Alabama.
VSU and UWA tied for a 16-4 record in conference matchups. The Blazers defeated the Tigers on two occasions this season.
Oddly enough, the two will face off once again, as the seeding has No. 4 and No. 5 squaring off. UWA will be the No. 5 team.
Whomever wins the matchup will go on to face the winner of No. 1 Nova Southeastern and No. 8 Miles College.
For VSU, this will be the third consecutive trip to the NCAA Championship and No. 11 in program history. The Blazers are 8-10 in the NCAA Championship.
The first round will be played on March 16.
Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo by Juston Lewis, Editor-in-chief.
For more sports click here.