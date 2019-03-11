Cone’s approach from the mound

From Soperton, Georgia to Valdosta, the left-handed pitcher Tristan Cone has always had one goal in mind, playing baseball.

Since a young age, Cone has always studied the game of baseball with his father, Derek Cone. With the help of technology, this made the two’s observations easier over the years.

While observing and playing, Cone learned mental aspects that would help him in different parts of his life.

“The mental aspect has helped me in baseball, school, and life,” Cone said. “To be out on the mound pitching, against another team who is trying to beat you, is a high-stake environment. You have to keep calm. Your focus is the most important thing. In school, baseball has taught me time management and how to study effectively.”

Along with baseball, the education system played a role in Cone’s life growing up.

“My mom is a fourth grade teacher and my dad is an administrator,” said Cone. Sports has always been a part of my life. Me and my parents always watch any sport that’s on, from baseball, football, and tennis, to Olympic sports.”

Allowing the small town of Soperton to influence his decision on coming to VSU, Cone said the community life was one of the reasons.

“I really enjoyed the campus and the city around it. Where I come from, the community has always been in full support of the athletics near them, and I felt that the same way here,” Cone said. “I really enjoy the community life and how there’s numerous things to do here at VSU. Baseball does take up most of my time and I always enjoy being on the field with my teammates.”

Cone is currently a biology major with plans of one day becoming a professional baseball player or continuing his education on to become a physician’s assistant. After a few more years of working as a physician’s assistant, Cone hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon.

“I hope to become an orthopedic surgeon to help athletes decrease their chances of having a severe injury that hinders them in their sport,” said Cone.

Cone believes baseball has taught him a lesson in his life.

“In life, it helps me know that every day you may not have your best stuff, but you will be able to find ways to make things work,” Cone said.

Written by Kaitlyn Baich, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics

