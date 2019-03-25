Intramurals resume, soccer playoffs ahead

After resting during spring break week, VSU intramural soccer teams are set to return to finish up the season and prepare for playoffs.

The three-game seasons conclude this week for both the men’s and co-recreational divisions, with playoffs set to take place next week.

The current league leaders sit The Internationals and Corea F.C. for the men’s divisions, while Corinthians and Marky Mark N’ Funky Bunch lead the co-recreational divisions.

Each team will play two games this week and the playoff bracket will be made based on the final standings.

The shortened season has forced a lot of teams that haven’t played together previously to try and quickly assimilate with each other, which led to some sloppy play in the first games for a few teams.

Others, such as Corea F.C. found the new challenges in stride and showed great chemistry in their opening 5-0 win.

Their constant pressure and passing was too much for Trash On Grass, forcing a lot of turnovers and scoring opportunities.

They’ll look to continue that trend March 25 against TKE (Tau Kappa Epsilon) before having a rematch against Trash On Grass March 27.

Written by Kyle Grondin, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.