Denmark to workout for Saints, Browns

Ex-Blazers cornerback Stephen Denmark fits the bill for a legitimate shutdown corner in the NFL; at least that’s what the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns believe.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Saints have plans to host Denmark for a private workout very soon, following a Browns workout.

The date for the workouts has not been announced.

Both teams are looking to add depth to the cornerback position before the start of the 2019 season.

As free agency continues, the Saints and Browns have yet to spend money on a corner in the NFL.

Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Sherels, P.J Williams and Patrick Robinson are current cornerbacks on the Saints depth chart.

The Browns’ cornerback group features Denzel Ward, Phillip Gaines, Juston Burris and others.

Denmark, a former wide receiver turn cornerback, finished his career at Valdosta State with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 17 pass deflections.

Despite only playing cornerback for two years at VSU, Denmark was named to first-team All-Gulf South Conference twice.

He started 14 games in his senior year, totaling 55 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups in route to a national championship.

He was a track and field athlete in college and at James S. Rickards high school. During his pro day, Denmark ran a 4.46 forty-yard dash, posted a 43-inch vertical jump and measure with a 79-inch wingspan.

His pro-day numbers combined with his tape shows that he has the versatility on both offense and defense to get himself on an NFL team.

Denmark is expected to be a day-three pick or an undrafted free-agent.

The NFL Draft is from April 25-27.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

