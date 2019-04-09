Report: Kuhns leaving VSU for Samford

The VSU Lady Blazers will go into next season without Head Coach Carley Kuhns.

According to a news release by the Valdosta Daily Times, Kuhns will leave her alma mater to coach the Samford Lady Bulldogs.

On March 18, Samford’s head coaching position opened as coach Mike Morris retired. Morris coached the Lady Bulldogs for 17 seasons, amassing 279 wins.

The Lady Bulldogs registered seven 20-win seasons and two Southern Conference championships under Morris.

Kuhns led the Lady Blazers to a 66-29 record (69.5 percent win percentage) in three seasons at VSU. She ranks second in all-time winning percentage at VSU, behind Lyndal Worth’s 69.6.

Kuhns led VSU to a 22-10 record in her first season, winning the program’s first Gulf South Conference championship since 1984.

The Lady Blazers made their first Sweet Sixteen appearance during the 2017-2018 season. This past season, The No. 5-seeded Lady Blazers advanced to the Gulf South Conference Championship game.

Lee defeated VSU 81-73.

Kuhns replaced her former coach Kiley Hill, before inheriting the Lady Blazers. Samford finished last season with a 10-20 record, in hopes that Kuhns will turn it around.

Mike Robinson, Editor-in-Chief of The Ball Out, was the first to report Kuhns leaving VSU.

Updates will follow as new details come.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

