Blazers’ first scrimmage set for April 13

The Blazers will hold its first scrimmage on April 13 at the VSU practice fields at 8 a.m.

With seven practices finished, the scrimmage will allow students and the public to see the new-look Blazers.

Gary Goff, newly hired head coach, will have all eyes on him. Goff replaced Kerwin Bell after the Blazers won their fourth national championship.

Below are upcoming 2019 spring dates:

April 13 8 a.m. (Scrimmage 1)

April 16 4 p.m.

April 18 4 p.m.

April 19 6 a.m. (Scrimmage 2)

April 23 4 p.m.

April 25 4 p.m.

April 26 4 p.m.

April 27 Annual Spring Game 11 a.m. (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)

The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

