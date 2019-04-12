Denmark continues to rise on NFL Draft boards

It has been six years since the VSU namesake was called at the NFL Draft, thanks to Edmund Kugbila.

Kugbila, former offensive guard for the Blazers, is the highest drafted player to ever play for VSU. The Carolina Panthers took a chance on the Ghana native in the fourth round.

This offseason, Stephen Denmark has made a lot of noise in his workouts.

According to Aaron Wilson, writer for the Houston Chronicle, Denmark had private visits with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints last week.

Wilson also reported that Denmark has a scheduled visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A date for the visit has not been announced.

Denmark finished the 2018 season with 55 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Dane Brugler, NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, says that the Florida native quickly “developed a defensive mentality, displaying the outstanding speed and aggressive nature that drew the attention of NFL scouts.”

In today’s NFL, Denmark has the intangibles and measurables of an NFL cornerback. At 6 feet 1 inch and 215 pounds, Denmark has supreme size at the position.

At his pro day, Denmark completed a 4.46 40-yard dash, a 44-inch vertical jump and 19 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.

How good is that?

Well, he ran faster than Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Tre’Davious White, jumped higher that Dallas Cowboys’ Byron Jones and benched better than New York Jets’ Jamal Adams.

These are elite players in the NFL, and Denmark stacks up.

Will his game stack up in the NFL? Only time will tell, but he makes a strong case for a team to draft him.

The three teams that are, reportedly, high on him are in dire need of cornerback depth.

In 2018, the Saints allowed a 100.3 opponent passer rating last season, which ranked No. 27 in the NFL. Through the air, the Saints struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks.

The Browns batted with inconsistency at the position last season. Injuries plagued the Browns, but Denzel Ward, TJ Carrie, Phillip Gaines and others are set to be on the roster in 2019.

The Steelers have Artie Burns, an aging Joe Haden and few rotational pieces in their cornerback group. For years, the Steel City has been looking to solidify the position.

Denmark is pegged as a pick between the fourth and seventh rounds in the 2019 NFL draft.

The NFL draft will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on April 25-27.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

