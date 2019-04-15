Franklin leaves VSU with opportunities

Focused on the future, VSU has presented senior Sonya Franklin a lot of options.

The third leading scorer on the Lady Blazers team, Franklin averaged 10 points and 4.3 rebounds a game during her senior year. Now, she is prepared to finish her degree with a Health Science Bachelor’s.

“It was a life-changing experience here at VSU,” Franklin said. “While being here at VSU I’ve grown a lot and gained a lot of qualities that have prepared me for the future. As an athlete you learn to communicate with others, adjust to adversity, and be a leader. As a student I’ve gained more and more knowledge about the world, people, and my overall career.”

That career is blessed with many different alternatives, as Franklin considers avenues such as the Air Force, a second degree in nursing at VSU or a career in professional basketball.

She arrived at VSU dedicated to her basketball and interested in exercise physiology program, but her time in school caused that to change to health sciences.

“I was drawn to the amazing coaching staff here at VSU,” Franklin said. Now, there are a lot of opportunities that have presented itself to me, I’m just going to go with the one that best fits my lifestyle.”

Franklin’s basketball career at VSU will be remembered with nothing but success.

After helping the Lady Blazers to the Gulf South Conference championship this season, she was also one of the leaders on the team to win the Gulf South Conference Championship in 2016, where she led the team in assists with 103 on the season.

“I’ll never forget cutting down the nets in Birmingham as the Gulf South Conference Champions,” Franklin said. I will remember the people I met and my friends and family from VSU more than anything.”

Written by Kyle Grondin, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

